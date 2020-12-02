Menu
Joseph Gagliardo
1943 - 2020
BORN
April 7, 1943
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Joseph Gagliardo's passing at the age of 77 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sorensen Funeral Home in St. Petersburg, FL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sorensen Funeral Home website.

Published by Sorensen Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Memorial service
9:00a.m.
Bay Pines National Cemetery
10000, St. Petersburg, Florida 33708
Funeral services provided by:
Sorensen Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Richard E. Sorensen & Staff
December 2, 2020