Joseph Guarnieri
1923 - 2020
BORN
February 27, 1923
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
St. Peter Church
Joseph Guarnieri's passing at the age of 97 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cook Funeral Home, Inc. in Torrington, CT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cook Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Cook Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Calling hours
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Cook Funeral Home
82 Litchfield St.,, Torrington, Connecticut 06790
Dec
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Peter Church
99 East Main Street, Torrington, Connecticut 06790
Cook Funeral Home, Inc.
