Joseph Haas
1947 - 2020
BORN
May 7, 1947
DIED
October 10, 2020
ABOUT
Army
Joseph Haas's passing at the age of 73 on Saturday, October 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Demers-Desmond Funeral Home - Brunswick in Brunswick, ME .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joseph in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Demers-Desmond Funeral Home - Brunswick website.

Published by Demers-Desmond Funeral Home - Brunswick on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
19
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:45p.m.
Demers Desmond Funeral Home
34 Cushng Street, Brunswick, Maine 04011
Oct
19
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
132 McKeen Street, Brunswick, Maine 04011
Oct
20
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery - graveside
22 Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta, Maine 04333
Funeral services provided by:
Demers-Desmond Funeral Home - Brunswick
GUEST BOOK
