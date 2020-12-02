Joseph Hahn's passing at the age of 84 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Logan-Videon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. in Broomall, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joseph in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Logan-Videon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. website.
Published by Logan-Videon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.