Joseph Harjung
1957 - 2020
BORN
September 2, 1957
DIED
November 25, 2020
Joseph Harjung's passing at the age of 63 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel in South Bend, IN .

Published by Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, Indiana 46635
Dec
3
Funeral service
3:45p.m.
Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, Indiana 46635
Dec
4
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
52553 Fir Road, Granger, Indiana 46530
Dec
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
52553 Fir Road, Granger, Indiana 46530
