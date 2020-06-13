Joseph F. Harrelson, Jr.Our loving brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, Joseph Fenn Harrelson, Jr., passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his home in Brigham City, Utah.He was born on July 13, 1950 in Abilene, Texas, a son of Joseph F. and Betty Steger Harrelson.Joey worked at Thiokol for 20 years, he also had worked installing satellite dishes for many years and he retired from Autoliv in 2012.One of Joey's favorite hobbies was boating, he also enjoyed golfing and yardwork. His prize possessions were his flaming riding lawn mower and his guitars. His favorite teams were the Dodgers and Broncos. Joey also loved his music, playing guitars and being with his family and friends.The family would like to thank Bristol Hospice, especially Kathy Hall for their excellent care of Joey.Surviving are two brothers, Thomas (Linda) Harrelson; Bob Weaver; nephew and nieces, Robert Weaver; Jennifer (Ben) Brocksmith; Misty Harrelson; Thomas (Kim) Harrelson; Mary (Diego) Villalpando; 10 great grand nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Patricia (Thompson) Weaver, Barbra Garza and one nephew, J.D. (John-David-Bosley).Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City. A viewing will be held prior from 12:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral chapel.Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

