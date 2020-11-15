Menu
Joseph Hassinger
1957 - 2020
BORN
May 15, 1957
DIED
November 13, 2020
Joseph Hassinger's passing at the age of 63 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd in Springfield, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd website.

Published by O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
1:00p.m.
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, Pennsylvania 19064
Nov
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, Pennsylvania 19064
Funeral services provided by:
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
Robert George
November 15, 2020