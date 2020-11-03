Menu
Joseph Louis Hendricks IV
2003 - 2020
BORN
June 26, 2003
DIED
October 31, 2020
Joseph Louis Hendricks IV, Age 17 of Pittsburgh, Passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Son of Rodeen Poole and Joseph Louis Hendricks III; Grandson of the late Henry and Dorothy Poole and Lil and the late Joseph Hendricks Jr. He was the loving brother of Ricco Weir and William Weir. He is also survived by his uncle Ronald Poole as well as a host of cousins, cherished friends and Neighbors. Joseph was a student at the New Academy Charter School. Joseph was light hearted and easy going. He enjoyed spending time and joking with friends. He loved music basketball and gaming.
Arrangements by BEINHAUER. Friends received Friday at 2630 West Liberty Ave., 15216 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Funeral service will begin at 6:00 PM.
Published by L. Beinhauer & Son Co. from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216
Nov
6
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216
