Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joseph Howard
1964 - 2020
BORN
August 25, 1964
DIED
November 12, 2020
Joseph Howard's passing at the age of 56 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Northern Peace Funeral Home Inc in Walker, MN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joseph in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Northern Peace Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Northern Peace Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 16, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Wake
4:00p.m.
Onigum Community Center
Onigum Road, Onigum, Minnesota 56484
Nov
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Onigum Community Center
Onigum Road, Onigum, Minnesota 56484
Funeral services provided by:
Northern Peace Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.