Joseph Huber's passing at the age of 95 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Northern Indiana Funeral Care in Fort Wayne, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joseph in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Northern Indiana Funeral Care website.
Published by Northern Indiana Funeral Care on Dec. 1, 2020.
