Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joseph Jesionka
1932 - 2020
BORN
January 10, 1932
DIED
December 3, 2020
Joseph Jesionka's passing at the age of 88 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gosselin Funeral Home in Edison, NJ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joseph in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gosselin Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Gosselin Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Funeral Mass
11:30a.m.
St. Helena Church
, Edison, New Jersey
Funeral services provided by:
Gosselin Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.