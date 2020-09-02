Joe Lauer, age 70, of Mt. Lebanon, passed away peacefully on August 31st, 2020. He was the loving father of Brian Lauer, Jenna (Kevin) Kirkpatrick, Devon (Kristen) Lauer and the late Chris Lauer; Proud grandfather of Addison and Aiden Kirkpatrick; Son of the late Sylvester and Grace Lauer and beloved partner of Janice Welch. He is also survived by cousin Diane Baskind and many other members of his extended family.
Joe was a standout athlete in high school in both football and track for both South Hills Catholic and Chartiers Valley during the late 60's, later in life becoming passionate about golf. Although a great Athlete he was much more than that; Joe was very insightful, very creative and could sell anything to anybody. His charm and personality were very open and he captured the hearts of all who knew him. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends as he was loved by all.
Visitation will be Friday, September 4th, 2020 at Beinhauer Funeral Home from 2-4 and 6-8PM at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317; Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation (http://www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org/
)
Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.