Joseph Lemery's passing at the age of 85 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home in West Warwick, RI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joseph in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home website.
Published by Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
