Joseph Leone
1920 - 2020
BORN
December 25, 1920
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
Army
Joseph Leone's passing at the age of 99 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mass Bay Cremation in Whitman, MA .

Published by Mass Bay Cremation on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Mr. Leone,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the U.S. Army in Europe during WW II. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.
Mike Casey
November 20, 2020