Joseph Lorenz
1951 - 2020
BORN
February 5, 1951
DIED
November 18, 2020
Joseph Lorenz's passing at the age of 69 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Singleton Funeral Home in Glen Burnie, MD .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Singleton Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A.
1 2nd Avenue, S.W., Glen Burnie, Maryland 21061
Nov
24
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A.
1 2nd Avenue, S.W., Glen Burnie, Maryland 21061
Funeral services provided by:
Singleton Funeral Home
