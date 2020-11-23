Joseph Lorenz's passing at the age of 69 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Singleton Funeral Home in Glen Burnie, MD .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joseph in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Singleton Funeral Home website.
Published by Singleton Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.