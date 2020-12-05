Joseph Lorme's passing at the age of 77 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Roberts Funeral Home in Dolgeville, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joseph in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Roberts Funeral Home website.
Published by Roberts Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
