Joseph Macioch
1929 - 2020
BORN
November 7, 1929
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Joseph Macioch's passing at the age of 91 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Garr Funeral Home in Erie, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Garr Funeral Home website.

Published by Garr Funeral Home on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Stanislaus Church
516 E. 13th St., Erie, Pennsylvania
Nov
25
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Stanislaus Church
516 east 13th Street, Erie, Pennsylvania 16503
