Joseph Makowski's passing at the age of 77 on Thursday, October 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bohn - Matich Funeral Home in Ambridge, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joseph in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bohn - Matich Funeral Home website.
Published by Bohn - Matich Funeral Home on Nov. 16, 2020.
