To all the Family and Friends so sorry to hear of your Loss I remember Joe well from childhood and later in adult life coming to visit us at Ross Auto Sales. His family was very important to him and they are a great family. Blessings, Prayers and Healing Thoughts to all! RIP Brave Warrior. The earth is a much better place because you walked upon it. Mike Ross III Viera Florida

Mike Ross III Friend August 11, 2020