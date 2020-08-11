Joseph D. Marnell, age 89, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 09, 2020, at his daughter's home, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of 69 years to Jean M. (Coccioletti) Marnell; loving father of Sandra (John) Bolinger, Maryann (Larry "Mike" Rabenau) Marnell, Joseph (Gloria Page) Marnell and John D. Marnell; cherished grandfather of seven; and proud great-grandfather of seven. He is also survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Vera and Edward Sorice. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph J. and Rosella (Fiore) Marnell; sister, Evangeline (Frank) Kuzminski; and brother, David (Marianne Quigly) Marnell. He was a proud Army veteran during the Korean Conflict, enjoyed fishing, westerns, crossword puzzles and was an avid reader and Pittsburgh sports fan. Joseph was an all around handyman and could always be heard singing. He also loved his dog, Petey. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services at this time. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Joseph had a wonderful caregiver in his daughter, Sandy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
or by phone at 1-800-478-5833, or a non-kill animal shelter of your choice. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
