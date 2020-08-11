Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joseph D. Marnell
1930 - 2020
BORN
November 28, 1930
DIED
August 9, 2020
Joseph D. Marnell, age 89, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 09, 2020, at his daughter's home, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of 69 years to Jean M. (Coccioletti) Marnell; loving father of Sandra (John) Bolinger, Maryann (Larry "Mike" Rabenau) Marnell, Joseph (Gloria Page) Marnell and John D. Marnell; cherished grandfather of seven; and proud great-grandfather of seven. He is also survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Vera and Edward Sorice. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph J. and Rosella (Fiore) Marnell; sister, Evangeline (Frank) Kuzminski; and brother, David (Marianne Quigly) Marnell. He was a proud Army veteran during the Korean Conflict, enjoyed fishing, westerns, crossword puzzles and was an avid reader and Pittsburgh sports fan. Joseph was an all around handyman and could always be heard singing. He also loved his dog, Petey. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services at this time. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Joseph had a wonderful caregiver in his daughter, Sandy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or by phone at 1-800-478-5833, or a non-kill animal shelter of your choice. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
To all the Family and Friends so sorry to hear of your Loss I remember Joe well from childhood and later in adult life coming to visit us at Ross Auto Sales. His family was very important to him and they are a great family. Blessings, Prayers and Healing Thoughts to all! RIP Brave Warrior. The earth is a much better place because you walked upon it. Mike Ross III Viera Florida
Mike Ross III
Friend
August 11, 2020