Joseph Martiner
1948 - 2020
BORN
June 21, 1948
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
Special Olympics
Joseph Martiner's passing at the age of 72 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Burlington, NC .

Published by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
