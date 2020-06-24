Joseph David Martinez (Joe)



Joe passed away June 19, 2020 in Roy, Utah. He was born June 8, 1942 to John D and Eumelia (Gonzales) Martinez in Delta, Colorado. They had 5 children.



He graduated for Davis High School and then joined the US Air Force February 13, 1962 and was honorable discharged February 11, 1965.



Joe was a devoted member of St Rose of Lima Church and served as an usher.



He loved to play pool, work on cars with his brother, go to the car shows and loved to go to NASCAR races.



Joe is survived by his sisters; Veronice (Paul) Haring and Isabell Vigil. His brother Dennis (Fleurette) Martinez.



He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Johnny, and 3 nephews; Justin, Jason, and Raymond.



A special thanks goes out to his awesome neighbor Kevin Snow, who went above and beyond making sure our dear brother was taken care of.



A Rosary and viewing will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W, Roy, Utah. The viewing will be from 6:00-7:00 PM with the Rosary at 7:00-8:00 PM. Because of the Covid-19 masks are required.



A Mass will be held for the immediate family only (masks are required) on Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. Rose of Lima 10:30 AM. With a Graveside services 12:15 PM at Lindquist Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch. A Luncheon will be served at Isabell Vigil's Home 4256 Whisperwood Court, West Haven, following the graveside.

