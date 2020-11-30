Menu
Joseph Massar
1950 - 2020
BORN
March 4, 1950
DIED
November 27, 2020
Joseph Massar's passing at the age of 70 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon in Lebanon, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon website.

Published by Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Swamp Cemetery
Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, Pennsylvania 17569
Funeral services provided by:
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
We were so sorry to hear about Slick. My heart goes out to your family. We will keep you in our prayers. Karen and Ron Shuey.
Karen Shuey
Friend
November 30, 2020