Joseph Massino
1937 - 2020
BORN
March 19, 1937
DIED
November 13, 2020
Joseph Massino's passing at the age of 83 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel in Granville, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel website.

Published by Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
920 Dore Dr., Hennepin, Illinois 61327
Nov
18
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
920 Dore Dr., Hennepin, Illinois 61327
Funeral services provided by:
Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel
