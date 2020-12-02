Menu
Joseph McCarthy
1935 - 2020
BORN
October 23, 1935
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
US Airways
Joseph McCarthy's passing at the age of 85 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc. in Winthrop, MA .

Published by Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc. on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Ernest P. Caggiano & Son Funeral Home
147 Winthrop Street, Winthrop, Massachusetts 02152
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Caggiano Family and Staff
December 2, 2020