Joseph Oddo
1925 - 2020
BORN
March 25, 1925
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
Shriner
Joseph Oddo's passing at the age of 95 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach in New Smyrna Beach, FL .

Published by Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Sea Pines Memorial Gardens
3001 S. Ridgewood Ave, Edgewater, Florida
Funeral services provided by:
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
