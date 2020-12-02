Menu
Joseph Pezza
1954 - 2020
BORN
June 26, 1954
DIED
November 29, 2020
Joseph Pezza's passing at the age of 66 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home in Brooklyn, NY .

Published by Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral service
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home
4123-4th Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11232
Dec
3
Interment
12:00p.m.
Calverton National Cemetery
210 Princeton Boulevard, Calverton, New York 11933
Funeral services provided by:
Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home
