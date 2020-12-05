Menu
Joseph Philpot
1968 - 2020
BORN
May 21, 1968
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
United Methodist Church
YMCA
Joseph Philpot's passing at the age of 52 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home in Greenville, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joseph in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thomas McAfee Funeral Home website.

Published by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Service
1:00p.m.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
6710 White Horse Road, Greenville, SC 29611
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
He was a kind loving person. Loved Heather and his children. He was special. Always smiling. This is a very special family and my thoughts and prayers are with you.
Barbara Stowe
Friend
December 4, 2020