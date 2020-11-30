Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joseph Piccolo
1966 - 2020
BORN
January 4, 1966
DIED
November 25, 2020
Joseph Piccolo's passing at the age of 54 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc. in Milford, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joseph in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford, CT 06460
Dec
1
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Saint Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish)
Funeral services provided by:
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Sorry for your loss. Joe was a great guy, I worked with him in New Haven. He always helped when we needed him. He will truly be missed.

Coworker
Dominic
Dominic
Coworker
November 28, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Joe was a great guy to work with!
Beth Bakos
Coworker
November 28, 2020