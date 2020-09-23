Joseph Scott Pont passed away on September 20, 2020 in Ogden Utah. He was born to Ernest Herbert and JudyLynn Anderson Pont on August 29, 1975 in Ogden, Utah. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints. He was a Cub Scout and received the Arrow of Light, and a Boy Scout achieving the Life Rank. He served in the United States Army and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Joseph is survived by his parents Ernest Herbert and JudyLynn Pont, children Chaelsea, Lucus, Robert, Alektra, and brother Jason Ryan Pont. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Paradise Utah Cemetery.