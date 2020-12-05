Menu
Joseph Pope
1961 - 2020
BORN
March 3, 1961
DIED
November 19, 2020
Joseph Pope's passing at the age of 59 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Eastside Funeral Home Llc in Birmingham, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Eastside Funeral Home Llc website.

Published by Eastside Funeral Home Llc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Eastside Funeral Home Woodlawn
5523 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35212
Funeral services provided by:
Eastside Funeral Home Llc
