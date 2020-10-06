Joseph "Joe" Prelick
Age 70, died peacefully at home on Monday, October 5, 2020 after a courageous 2 year battle with leukemia. Loving Husband of Beverly (Santamaria) Prelick. Devoted Father of Heather (Brian) Keicher, Peyton (Jack) Prelick, Ryan Prelick and Jonah (Ally) Prelick. Pap of Brenna (Noah), Niya, Aliyah, Maci, Gabby, and soon to be Baby Stella. Special Pap of Stephanie and Lennon. Also his furry companion and best friend Lilly. Son of the late Joseph and Delores Prelick. Brother of Patti (Frank) DeMola. Brother-in-law of Jeanne (Fred) Vanore, Judy (Jim) Neumeyer, Bonnie (Late David) Goloski, and Tom Santamaria. Also will be missed by numerous Nieces, Nephews and Cousins and Friends. Visitation at the Boron Funeral Home Inc., 1719 Brownsville Road on Thursday 1-7PM, with a private service for family only to follow. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to: The Stanley M Marks Blood Cancer Research Fund. Online donations can be made at www.stanmarksresearchfund.com
Or mailed to: Stan Marks Research Fund PO Box 18042 Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Published by Boron Funeral Home, Inc. from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.