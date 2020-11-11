Joseph Rooney's passing at the age of 88 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carroll Funeral Home in Malden, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joseph in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Carroll Funeral Home website.
Published by Carroll Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
