Joseph Rooney
1932 - 2020
BORN
September 13, 1932
DIED
November 8, 2020
Joseph Rooney's passing at the age of 88 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carroll Funeral Home in Malden, MA .

Published by Carroll Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Carroll Funeral Home
721 Salem Street, Malden, Massachusetts 02148
Nov
14
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph's Church
770 Salem Street, Malden, Massachusetts 02148
Funeral services provided by:
Carroll Funeral Home
