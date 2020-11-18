Menu
Joseph Rupp
1930 - 2020
BORN
December 21, 1930
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
Brigham Young University
Salt Lake City Temple
Joseph Rupp's passing at the age of 89 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Peel Funeral Home in Magna, UT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Peel Funeral Home website.

Published by Peel Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Tooele City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Peel Funeral Home
