Joseph Scarborough
1948 - 2020
BORN
February 28, 1948
DIED
November 27, 2020
Joseph Scarborough's passing at the age of 72 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home LLC in Raleigh, NC .

Published by Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home LLC on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Steven L Lyons Funeral Home
1515 New Bern Avenue, Raleigh, North Carolina 27610
Dec
3
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Brooks Avenue Church of Christ
700 Brooks Avenue, Raleigh, North Carolina 27603
Dec
3
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Brooks Avenue Church of Christ
700 Brooks Avenue, Raleigh, North Carolina 27603
Funeral services provided by:
Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home LLC
