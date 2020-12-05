Menu
Joseph Schweickert
1930 - 2020
BORN
May 25, 1930
DIED
July 1, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
United States Air Force
Joseph Schweickert's passing at the age of 90 on Wednesday, July 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE in Toledo, OH .

Published by SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Sujkowski Funeral Home - Northpointe
114-128 East Alexis Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43612
Jul
5
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Sujkowski Funeral Home - Northpointe
114-128 East Alexis Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43612
Jul
6
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Regina Coeli Catholic Church
530 Regina Pkwy., Toledo, Ohio 43612
Funeral services provided by:
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
