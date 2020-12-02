Menu
Joseph Shultz
1931 - 2020
BORN
February 16, 1931
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
Pennsylvania State University
U.S. Army
Joseph Shultz's passing at the age of 89 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kader-Neff Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc in Howard, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joseph in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kader-Neff Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc website.

Published by Kader-Neff Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Trinity Reformed Church
, Hulbersburg, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Kader-Neff Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
Kay, I am so sorry for your loss.
Sheri Rider
Family
November 25, 2020