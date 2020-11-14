Menu
Joseph Smith
1992 - 2020
BORN
February 2, 1992
DIED
November 7, 2020
Joseph Smith's passing at the age of 28 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Belton Stroup Funeral Home in Fairborn, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Belton Stroup Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Belton-Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Ohio 45324
Funeral services provided by:
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
