On Saturday, September 19, 2020, Joseph Wheeler Stewart of West Haven, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 74.



He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sophia (three months shy of their 26th wedding anniversary); his children, Joseph, Mirriam, Bethany, and Yvonne; his siblings, Nancy and Margaret; and his grandchildren, Justice, Talia, Andee-Dawn, Bailey, Colby, Devynn, and Eayden. Joe is preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Deborah, his sister, Susan, and brother, Dewey. Joe was born on September 21, 1945 in San Francisco, California to Richard and Margaret (Milbourne) Stewart.



As a young man, he served a Spanish speaking church mission in California. He received a master's degree from Brigham Young University in Agriculture and went on to work in business management for over 20 years. He also taught seminary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and in his later years, worked in facility maintenance for two assisted living centers.



He married Sophia (Ruybal) on December 25,1994, and they were later sealed in the Nauvoo, Illinois Temple, on July 14, 2003.



A true outdoorsman, Joe enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also an avid gun collector who liked to spend time at the gun range. He possessed the utmost reverence for mother earth. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.



A graveside service is scheduled for 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 23, at Hooper City Cemetery, 5301 S 6300 W, Hooper, UT 84315





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.