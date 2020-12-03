Menu
Joseph Sullivan
1920 - 2020
BORN
March 6, 1920
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
Air Force
American Legion
Pennsylvania National Guard
USAF
Joseph Sullivan's passing at the age of 100 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. in Saugerties, NY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477
Funeral services provided by:
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
