Joseph Vaughn
1942 - 2020
BORN
January 5, 1942
DIED
October 13, 2020
Joseph Vaughn's passing at the age of 78 on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pittman Funeral Home - Geneva in Geneva, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pittman Funeral Home - Geneva website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
31
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Geneva
309 S. Commerce St., Geneva, Alabama 36340
Nov
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Geneva
309 S. Commerce St., Geneva, Alabama 36340
Funeral services provided by:
Pittman Funeral Home - Geneva
