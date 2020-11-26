Menu
Josephine Aniciete
1956 - 2020
BORN
December 10, 1956
DIED
November 22, 2020
Josephine Aniciete's passing at the age of 63 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc. in Bergenfield, NJ .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue, Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
Nov
27
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue, Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
Nov
28
Visitation
8:00a.m. - 9:00a.m.
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue, Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
Nov
28
Funeral Mass
9:30a.m.
St. Mary's R.C. Church
, Dumont, New Jersey
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Eternal rest grant unto ate JO - perpetual lights shine upon her. Rest na Ate. We will missed you . ❤❤❤
Atienza
Family
November 25, 2020
Janet Chua
November 25, 2020
Mary Ann Lim
November 25, 2020