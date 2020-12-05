Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Josephine Blanco
1917 - 2020
BORN
March 19, 1917
DIED
December 2, 2020
Josephine Blanco's passing at the age of 103 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced Location in Merced, CA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Josephine in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced Location website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced Location on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home
901 West Main Street, Merced, California 95340
Dec
17
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church - Merced
519 W. 12th Street, Merced, California 95340
Funeral services provided by:
Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced Location
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.