Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Josephine Bruzdzinski
1937 - 2020
BORN
June 29, 1937
DIED
November 30, 2020
Josephine Bruzdzinski's passing at the age of 83 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bruzdzinski Funeral Home, P.A. in Baltimore, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Josephine in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bruzdzinski Funeral Home, P.A. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Bruzdzinski Funeral Home, P.A. on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Graveside service
9:00a.m.
Holly Hill Memorial Gardens
10201 Bird River Road, Middle River, Maryland
Dec
4
Graveside service
9:00a.m.
Holly Hill Memorial Gardens
Bird River Rd., Middle River Rd., Maryland 21220
Funeral services provided by:
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home, P.A.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.