Josephine Bruzdzinski's passing at the age of 83 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bruzdzinski Funeral Home, P.A. in Baltimore, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Josephine in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bruzdzinski Funeral Home, P.A. website.