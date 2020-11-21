Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Josephine Clingler
1946 - 2020
BORN
July 11, 1946
DIED
November 19, 2020
Josephine Clingler's passing at the age of 74 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by McClain Funeral Home - Denver in Denver, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Josephine in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McClain Funeral Home - Denver website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by McClain Funeral Home - Denver on Nov. 21, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
McClain Funeral Home - Denver
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.