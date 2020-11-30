Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Josephine Field
1928 - 2020
BORN
March 1, 1928
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
University Of Connecticut
Josephine Field's passing at the age of 92 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Potter Funeral Home in Willimantic, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Josephine in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Potter Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Potter Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Potter Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Jeanne and Josh were great friends of my sisters and their husbands - Mary and Ed Chartier, Reecy and Lee Spalding - and it was with great sadness I read of your Mother's passing. She was the last of the six, as Mary died in August. When they were together there was always great stories and merriment, they greatly enjoyed each other's company. Please accept my condolences. Eileen Gallagher Fritz
Eileen G. Fritz
Friend
November 30, 2020
I know you are happy to be with Uncle Jos, and Mom, and your parents, and brothers, and so many other loved ones again. You will be so missed by so many. Sending all of my love to Don, Mike, Joanne, and Kathy and the rest of the family. Rest In Peace Auntie! I love you!
Heidi Driscoll
Family
November 27, 2020