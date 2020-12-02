Menu
Josephine Frazier
1964 - 2020
BORN
August 5, 1964
DIED
November 27, 2020
Josephine Frazier's passing at the age of 56 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Morton in Morton, MS .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 1:45p.m.
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Morton
3555 Hwy 80, Morton, Mississippi 39117
