Josephine Grady
1924 - 2020
BORN
August 12, 1924
DIED
November 12, 2020
Josephine Grady's passing at the age of 96 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Swinson Funeral Service in Kinston, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Swinson Funeral Service website.

Published by Swinson Funeral Service on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Robert Swinson Jr. Memorial Chapel
208 E. Blount St., Kinston, North Carolina 28501
Nov
17
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Westview Cemetery
917 Cleveland Dr, Kinston, North Carolina 28504
Funeral services provided by:
Swinson Funeral Service
