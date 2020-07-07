Josephine Pagano Noorda



March 6, 1928 ~ July 2, 2020



Josephine Pagano Noorda passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on July 2, 2020. She was born March 6, 1928 in Ogden, UT to Angelo and Elizabeth Bacino Pagano. Growing up she had a passion for education and learning. She graduated from Ogden High School in 1946 and went on to attend classes at Weber State College and Ogden Business College.



On October 14, 1950, she married Jack Henry Noorda and they spent the next 59 loving years together, until his passing in 2010. They had two daughters, Nancy and Lisa, raising them was the highlight of her life.



Jo was a lifelong member of the Catholic faith, most recently a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She was an avid Utah Jazz Basketball fan, loved bowling, playing bridge, and golf. She served as President of the Golf City Ladies Association.



She spent time working for the State of Utah Unemployment Services, State of Utah Tax Commission, and the State of Utah Department of Motor Vehicles; she retired with many years of service.



Family and friends will miss her fun sense of humor, spunky personality, and her kind loving heart.



She is survived by her daughters, Nancy (Dean) Favero and Lisa Forsgren; three grandchildren James (Katrina) Favero, Amanda (Taylor) Davidson, and Alyssa Forsgren; and three great-grandchildren. She is reunited in death with her husband, Jack, her parents and siblings, and her grandson, Dustin Forsgren.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Mountain Ridge assisted living and Bristol Hospice for their care and attention. We are forever grateful for the difference you made in her life.



We will dearly miss you, cherish and hold all our loving and special memories of you close to our hearts, until we meet again.



Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 2 p.m. at the mortuary. There will be a special Mass held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m.





Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.