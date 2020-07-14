Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, Josie Perez, 86, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. She was born on November 23, 1933, in Gallina, New Mexico, the daughter of Fidel and Josephina Torres.



She was hard-working and independent early and carried that essence throughout her life. Her family and friends have fond memories of her, including her love for spending time with her grandchildren, traveling, gardening, cooking (especially tortillas), and loved her donuts and coffee.



She married Manuel Martinez on June 19, 1952. Manuel and Josie moved to Ogden, UT where they raised their young family. Soon after she began work as a dietician at St. Benedict's Hospital. She then moved on in 1976 to her true calling of working with children. She worked as a teacher specialist in the Applied Technology Center (ATC). She retired from the ATC after devoting 21 years supporting and changing the lives of children.



Josie realized how much she loved working with children and decided her mission was not complete. As a retired teacher, she volunteered five days a week at Majestic Elementary School in North Ogden where she donated over 100 hours of service each month. In recognition of her outstanding service, she received the Governor's Point of Light award.



Left to cherish her memory are her children Jerry Martinez; son-in-law Randy Garcia; Marie (Bob) Watson; Irene (David) Sweatland; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister (Florence Hayes) and brother (Gus Torres); and many other loving family members and friends.



She is reunited in death with her parents; first husband, Manuel Martinez; child, Dorothy Garcia; daughter-in-law, Pauline Martinez; and 10 siblings.



Josie was a woman of faith with an incomparable spirit. We would like to invite close friends and family in celebrating that spirit Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, from 6-7 p.m. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 7 p.m. at the mortuary. There will be a special Mass held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 514 24th St. She will be laid to rest at the Price City Cemetery on Saturday, July 18th at 10 a.m.. We respectfully ask those who attend to observe the recommended precautions for Covid-19.





