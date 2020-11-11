Menu
Josephine Vinot
1923 - 2020
BORN
January 23, 1923
DIED
November 4, 2020
Josephine Vinot's passing at the age of 97 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Davis-Rose Mortuary in American Falls, ID .

Published by Davis-Rose Mortuary on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Davis-Rose Mortuary
